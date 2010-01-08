26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance Acid-Base Balance
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is correct regarding the acid-base balance of the body:
I. Acid-base disturbances are handled by the kidneys alone if they are metabolic
II. Respiratory adjustments during acid-base alterations begin in minutes
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I only
B
Statement II only
C
Both statements are correct
D
Neither statement is correct