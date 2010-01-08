26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance Acid-Base Balance
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
John, a 45-year-old man, visits his doctor complaining of persistent high blood pressure. He has a family history of hypertension, and his blood pressure has been difficult to control despite being on medication. The doctor suspects that John's hypertension might be due to an abnormality in the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) pathway. Which of the following will be a medication of choice for John's treatment?
John, a 45-year-old man, visits his doctor complaining of persistent high blood pressure. He has a family history of hypertension, and his blood pressure has been difficult to control despite being on medication. The doctor suspects that John's hypertension might be due to an abnormality in the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) pathway. Which of the following will be a medication of choice for John's treatment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Beta-blockers
B
Calcium channel blockers
C
Diuretics
D
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors