26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance Acid-Base Balance
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the kidney's mechanism in maintaining the blood pH is true?
Which of the following statements about the kidney's mechanism in maintaining the blood pH is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The kidneys are much faster to compensate than the lungs.
B
In an alkaline environment, the kidneys increase the rates of ammonium excretion.
C
The kidneys can produce ammonia from the carboxylation of amino acids.
D
The renal tubules actively secrete hydrogen ions to help eliminate excess acid from the blood.