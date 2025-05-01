Find the vertex and axis of symmetry and determine the direction that the parabola opens.
Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers2h 39m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities3h 38m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 43m
- 4. Graphing Linear Equations in Two Variables3h 17m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 6. Exponents and Polynomials3h 25m
- 7. Factoring2h 42m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 13m
- 9. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 52m
- 10. Relations and Functions2h 9m
- 11. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers3h 57m
- 12. Quadratic Equations and Functions3h 1m
- 13. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 14. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations2h 24m
- 15. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 46m
14. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations
Parabolas
Multiple Choice
Determine the Vertex and Axis of Symmetry for the parabola , and determine which direction the parabola will open.
A
The parabola opens downwards; Vertex: (0,1); Axis of Symmetry: y=1
B
The parabola opens downwards; Vertex: ; Axis of Symmetry:
C
The parabola opens to the left; Vertex: (0,−1); Axis of Symmetry: x=1
D
The parabola opens to the left; Vertex: ; Axis of Symmetry:
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given equation of the parabola: \(x = -\left(y - 1\right)^2\). Notice that the variable \(x\) is expressed in terms of \(y\), which means the parabola opens horizontally (left or right), not vertically.
Recall the standard form for a horizontally opening parabola: \(x = a(y - k)^2 + h\), where \((h, k)\) is the vertex. Compare the given equation to this form to find the vertex coordinates.
From the equation \(x = -\left(y - 1\right)^2\), observe that \(h = 0\) and \(k = 1\), so the vertex is at the point \((0, 1)\).
Determine the axis of symmetry, which is the line that passes through the vertex and divides the parabola into two mirror images. For a horizontal parabola, the axis of symmetry is a horizontal line given by \(y = k\). Here, it is \(y = 1\).
Analyze the coefficient \(a\) in front of the squared term to find the direction the parabola opens. Since \(a = -1\) (negative), the parabola opens to the left.
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