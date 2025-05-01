Find the vertex and axis of symmetry and determine the direction that the parabola opens.
Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers2h 39m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities3h 38m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 43m
- 4. Graphing Linear Equations in Two Variables3h 17m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 6. Exponents and Polynomials3h 25m
- 7. Factoring2h 42m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 13m
- 9. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 52m
- 10. Relations and Functions2h 9m
- 11. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers3h 57m
- 12. Quadratic Equations and Functions3h 1m
- 13. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 14. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations2h 24m
- 15. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 46m
14. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations
Parabolas
Multiple Choice
Determine the Vertex and Axis of Symmetry for the parabola , and determine which direction the parabola will open.
A
The parabola opens upwards; Vertex: (−2,−2); Axis of Symmetry: y=−2
B
The parabola opens to the right; Vertex: ; Axis of Symmetry: y=−2
C
The parabola opens to the right; Vertex: ; Axis of Symmetry:
D
The parabola opens upwards; Vertex: (−2,−2); Axis of Symmetry:
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the given equation \(x = y^2 + 4y + 2\) to identify it as a parabola that opens horizontally (since \(x\) is expressed in terms of \(y\)).
Complete the square for the \(y\)-terms on the right side to rewrite the equation in vertex form. Start by grouping the \(y\) terms: \(y^2 + 4y\).
Find the value to complete the square: take half of the coefficient of \(y\) (which is 4), divide by 2 to get 2, then square it to get 4. Add and subtract 4 inside the equation to maintain equality.
Rewrite the equation as \(x = (y + 2)^2 + (2 - 4)\), simplifying the constant terms to get the vertex form \(x = (y + 2)^2 - 2\).
From the vertex form, identify the vertex as \((-2, -2)\) (since the equation is \(x = (y - (-2))^2 - 2\)), the axis of symmetry as the horizontal line \(y = -2\), and determine that the parabola opens to the right because the squared term is positive and \(x\) is expressed in terms of \(y\).
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
67
views
Multiple Choice
Find the vertex and axis of symmetry and determine the direction that the parabola opens.
94
views
Multiple Choice
Find the vertex and axis of symmetry and determine the direction that the parabola opens.
107
views
Multiple Choice
Determine the Vertex and Axis of Symmetry for the parabola , and determine which direction the parabola will open.
6
views