Vertex Form of Quadratics Practice 14
Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers2h 39m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities3h 38m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 43m
- 4. Graphing Linear Equations in Two Variables3h 17m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 6. Exponents and Polynomials3h 25m
- 7. Factoring2h 42m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 13m
- 9. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 52m
- 10. Relations and Functions2h 9m
- 11. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers2h 45m
- 12. Quadratic Equations and Functions3h 1m
- 13. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions1h 5m
- 14. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations58m
- 15. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 46m
12. Quadratic Equations and Functions
Graphing Quadratic Equations
Multiple Choice
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex, intercepts and domain & range.
A
Vertex: (−10,−55); x-intercepts: (0.5,0),(−20.5,0); y-intercept: (0,−5); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: [−55,∞)
B
Vertex: (10,55); x-intercepts: ; y-intercept: (0,−5); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: [55,∞)
C
Vertex: (−10,−55); x-intercepts: (0.5,0),(−20.5,0); y-intercept: (0,−5); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: [−55,∞)
D
Vertex: ; -intercepts: (−0.5,0),(20.5,0); -intercept: ; Domain: ; Range:
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the quadratic function given: \(h(x) = \frac{1}{2}x^2 + 10x - 5\).
Find the vertex using the vertex formula \(x = -\frac{b}{2a}\), where \(a = \frac{1}{2}\) and \(b = 10\). Substitute this \(x\) value back into \(h(x)\) to find the \(y\)-coordinate of the vertex.
Calculate the \(x\)-intercepts by setting \(h(x) = 0\) and solving the quadratic equation \(\frac{1}{2}x^2 + 10x - 5 = 0\) using the quadratic formula \(x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\).
Find the \(y\)-intercept by evaluating \(h(0)\), which is simply the constant term in the quadratic expression.
State the domain and range: The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers \(\left(-\infty, \infty\right)\). The range depends on the vertex; since \(a > 0\), the parabola opens upward, so the range is \(\left[y_{vertex}, \infty\right)\).
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