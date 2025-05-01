State the vertex, intercepts, and domain & range for each quadratic.
Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers2h 39m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities3h 38m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 43m
- 4. Graphing Linear Equations in Two Variables3h 17m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 6. Exponents and Polynomials3h 25m
- 7. Factoring2h 42m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 13m
- 9. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 52m
- 10. Relations and Functions2h 9m
- 11. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers2h 45m
- 12. Quadratic Equations and Functions3h 1m
- 13. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions1h 5m
- 14. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations58m
- 15. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 46m
12. Quadratic Equations and Functions
Graphing Quadratic Equations
Multiple Choice
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex and intercepts.
A
Vertex: ; x-intercept: ; y-intercept: (0,−3)
B
Vertex: ; -intercept: ; -intercept:
C
Vertex: (−1,−4); x-intercept: (1,0),(−3,0); y-intercept: (0,−3)
D
Vertex: (1,−4); x-intercept: (3,0),(−1,0); y-intercept: (0,−3)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the quadratic equation given: \(y = x^2 - 2x - 3\).
Find the vertex using the vertex formula \(x = -\frac{b}{2a}\) where \(a=1\) and \(b=-2\). Substitute \(x\) back into the equation to find the \(y\)-coordinate of the vertex.
Calculate the \(x\)-intercepts by setting \(y=0\) and solving the quadratic equation \(x^2 - 2x - 3 = 0\) either by factoring, completing the square, or using the quadratic formula.
Find the \(y\)-intercept by setting \(x=0\) in the equation and solving for \(y\).
Plot the vertex, \(x\)-intercepts, and \(y\)-intercept on the coordinate plane and sketch the parabola opening upwards since \(a=1\) is positive.
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