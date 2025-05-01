State the vertex, intercepts, and domain & range for each quadratic.
Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers2h 39m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities3h 38m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 43m
- 4. Graphing Linear Equations in Two Variables3h 17m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 6. Exponents and Polynomials3h 25m
- 7. Factoring2h 42m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 13m
- 9. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 52m
- 10. Relations and Functions2h 9m
- 11. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers2h 45m
- 12. Quadratic Equations and Functions3h 1m
- 13. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions1h 5m
- 14. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations58m
- 15. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 46m
12. Quadratic Equations and Functions
Graphing Quadratic Equations
Multiple Choice
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex and intercepts.
A
Vertex: ; x-intercept: ; y-intercept: (0,−3)
B
Vertex: (−35,316); x-intercept: (−31,0),(−3,0); y-intercept: (0,−3)
C
Vertex: (35,316); x-intercept: (31,0),(−3,0); y-intercept: (0,−3)
D
Vertex: ; -intercept: ; -intercept:
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the quadratic function given: \(y = -3x^2 + 10x - 3\).
Find the vertex using the vertex formula for a parabola \(y = ax^2 + bx + c\), where the x-coordinate of the vertex is \(x = -\frac{b}{2a}\). Substitute \(a = -3\) and \(b = 10\) to find \(x\).
Calculate the y-coordinate of the vertex by substituting the x-value found into the original quadratic equation.
Find the x-intercepts by setting \(y = 0\) and solving the quadratic equation \(-3x^2 + 10x - 3 = 0\) using the quadratic formula \(x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\).
Find the y-intercept by evaluating the quadratic function at \(x = 0\), which gives \(y = c\).
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