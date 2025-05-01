Next, calculate the ratio between the first two terms: \(\frac{5}{10} = \frac{1}{2}\). Then check the ratio between the next terms: \(\frac{\frac{5}{2}}{5} = \frac{5}{2} \times \frac{1}{5} = \frac{1}{2}\). Since the ratios are equal so far, continue checking the next ratio: \(\frac{\frac{5}{4}}{\frac{5}{2}} = \frac{5}{4} \times \frac{2}{5} = \frac{1}{2}\).