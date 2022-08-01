Pigments of Photosynthesis

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on pigments of photo systems. But really, we're gonna start off focusing on pigments and will define what photo systems are a little bit later in our course in a different video. And so what you need to know now is that in order for plants to harness the light energy that's required to power photosynthesis, chloroplasts, the site of photosynthesis, need to have several different types of pigments. And so, ultimately, what we're saying here is that these pigments, they're really important for driving photosynthesis because they allow for the harnessing of the light energy. And so what exactly are these pigments? Well, pigments are defined as molecules that have this amazing ability to absorb wavelengths of visible light. And when these wavelengths of visible light are absorbed, they can be utilized to power photosynthesis. Now, the main pigment that you all should be aware of is chlorophyll. A and chlorophyll is not to be confused with chloroplast. Remember, chloroplasts are organelles. That serve is the site of photosynthesis and Cora Phil. Even though it sounds like chloroplasts, it's not the same thing as chloroplast. Chlorophyll is once again a type of pigment and in fact, chlorophyll. A is the main photosynthetic pigment that air found within chloroplasts now chlorophyll A. Even though it is the main photosynthetic pigments, it's not the Onley photosynthetic pigment, and so accessory pigments are pretty much all of the other photosynthetic pigments that air, not chlorophyll A. Now it's important to note that different pigments are going to absorb different wavelengths of light. And so it's also important to note that some wavelengths of light are actually going to be absorbed and utilized to drive photosynthesis. But other wavelengths of light are not going to be absorbed. Instead, these other wavelengths of light will be reflected, and the reflected light is really the light that we end up visualizing with our eyes. And so some wavelengths of light are absorbed. Others are reflected. We visualized the reflected wavelengths of light, but the absorbed wavelengths of light is really the light that is being used to drive photosynthesis, not reflected life. And so let's take a look at our image down below to get a better understanding of the different types of photosynthetic pigments. And so across the top here we have the name of the different photosynthetic pigments and across the bottom here, what we're showing you are the light that's being reflected by these particular photosynthetic pigments. And so here in this first column, what we're showing you is the main photosynthetic pigments, Which is, of course, chlorophyll A and chlorophyll A which will notice eyes. It's gonna be pigments found within the chloroplast, which are found again within the missile fuel cells of the leaf tissue. Uh, it is going to mainly reflect green and blue, and so you can see that green wavelengths of light are reflected almost the most. And so here you can see the I. This would be our eyes looking at the plant. And so the reason that we perceive plants to be green is because they reflect green wavelengths of light. And so we end up visualizing those green wavelengths of light. But notice that the other wavelengths of light here, like yellow and orange, and so on these air gonna be absorbed by chlorophyll. A. And, uh, that energy that is absorbed is gonna be used to power photosynthesis. But notice over here in this next column, what we have is a different type of chlorophyll, which is chlorophyll B and chlorophyll. B is not as predominant is chlorophyll A. It's found in smaller amounts and chlorophyll be notice. It actually reflects different wavelengths of light. It actually reflects mainly yellow and green wavelengths of light. So the yellow wavelength of light here is being detected by our eyes because that's the light that's being reflected. And so we can perceive chlorophyll B as being yellow in color. But once again it absorbs all of these other wavelengths of light, and those can be utilized to drive photosynthesis and then last but not least over here on the far right. What we have are the keratin noise, and the carotenoids has this little carrot prefix in here, which can remind you of the carrots themselves. And these mainly reflect orange, red and yellow wavelengths. And so you can see the orange wavelength of light being reflected here. And so we can see these as being orange because this is the light that's being reflected. But once again, the other wavelengths of light are being absorbed and utilized on DSO. This here really concludes our brief introduction to the pigments of photo systems, and as we move forward in our course will continue to talk mawr about pigments and will also introduce photo systems as well. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts