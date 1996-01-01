Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Auxin enhances cell elongation in all of these ways except a. increased uptake of solutes. b. gene activation. c. acid-induced denaturation of cell wall proteins. d. cell wall loosening.

Similar Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.