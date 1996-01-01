37. Plant Sensation and Response
Phototropism Practice Problems
37. Plant Sensation and Response
Phototropism Practice Problems
13 problems
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following describes the movement of plant growth with respect to the light source?
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A long-day plant has a critical length of 8 hours. What will happen if we expose this plant to 15 hours of light and 9 hours of dark?
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Flowering is induced earlier than usual when __________ is exposed to flashes of red light at night.
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
______increases cell elongation, which allows the plant to grow more on the shaded side and bend toward the light source.
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Auxins are a group of plant hormones (also known as plant growth regulators) that resemble morphogens in certain ways. Which of the following scientists discovered auxin?