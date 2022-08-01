Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction

in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to a technique that's called polymerase chain reaction. And so when a researcher studies the DNA sequence of a specific gene and a genome, they actually need to make many copies of that gene in order to be able to study it. And so this technique preliminaries chain reaction, which is commonly abbreviated as just PCR, is a technique that's used to rapidly isolate and amplify a specific sequence of D N A. Now the term amplifies just referring to the process of making more copies of that d. N A. And so this is kind of similar to DNA cloning in a way because DNA cloning is also going to make more copies of the DNA. However, unlike DNA cloning, which is going to be using living cells to make more copies of the D. N. A preliminaries chain reaction, or PCR, is going to take place in a test tube. And so, of course, the test tube is not going to include living cells. And so we'll be able to talk more about this process of preliminaries, chain reaction and PCR. As we continue to move forward in our course. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to preliminaries, chain Reaction or PCR, and I'll see you all in our next video.

