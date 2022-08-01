in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to the cell cycle. Now this image that you see down below right here is the image of the cell cycle. So every time we're talking about the cell cycle, we're really referring to this image. And so this image of the cell cycle is really just a representation of the events that a cell performs from the moment that that cell is first formed to the moment where the cell divides and replicates to for multiple cells. Now the cell cycle itself is broken down into two major phases, and we have these two major phases color coded here. The first one here is number one in the second one. Here is number two. Now, the first major phase of the cell cycle is interphase, and so interphase again is color coded and orange down below in our image. And so you'll notice all of this region that's in orange here represents interphase, and so you can see that interphase here makes up the vast majority of the cell cycle. And interphase is really a non dividing phase where the cell is not dividing and instead it's going to be essentially doing it's normal function and preparing to divide, so it's going to be growing. It's going to be a space for cell growth, DNA replication and production of organelles and enzymes. And what you'll notice is that within all of interphase again, which represents all of this right here there are smaller sub phases within interphase, you'll notice that branching off of interphase. Over here we have G zero, which is branching here off of interphase. But then also within three interphase block. Here we have the G one phase, the S phase and the G two phase. And so all of these are smaller sub phases that air found within the major phase of interphase. And so that's exactly what we're saying down below Here is that this major phase of interphase includes four smaller sub phases which are again G zero g one s and G two sub phases and moving forward in our course will be able to talk more details about each of these sub phases and interphase itself. Now notice that the second major phase here is over here in blue. In this is the M phase, or the my tonic phase. And so the M phase or the my tonic phase kind of includes that word might assist. And so you know that this is going to be a dividing phase and it's going to be important for separating the genetic material while producing multiple cells, since it is a dividing phase. And so what you'll notice is that the M phase is actually going to consist of both mitosis itself. But also it consists of another process called psychokinesis, which we'll get to talk more about what that is later in our course. But you'll also notice that within the phase, uh, within the process of mitosis itself, it consists of five smaller sub phases, which again we will discuss later in our course. But the whole point here is that the second major, uh, sub the second major phase here is the end phase, and the M phase consists of both mitosis and psychokinesis is well, and my toasts has these five smaller sub phases that we'll get to talk about later, which are pro fes pro meta phase meta phase and phase and Tyla phase. And so this year concludes our introduction to the cell cycle and how it represents What, uh, the events that a cell performs from the moment its first form to the moment it divides. And it consists of two major phases. It consists of interphase, which is all of this in orange, which consists of smaller sub phases, G zero, G one s and G two and then it also consists of the M phase, which consists of mitosis and psychokinesis. And my toast is consists of these five smaller sub phases pro fes pro meta phase meta phase and phase and tell a phase. And once again we'll get to talk Maura, about all of these different steps as we move forward in our course. This is just the introduction. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

