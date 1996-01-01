Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
A friend says, “Geneticists spend all their time talking about DNA, but that’s silly because DNA really isn’t that important in the functions of a cell.” In what ways is she right, and in what ways might she be wrong?

