15. Gene Expression
15. Gene Expression
Multiple Choice
According to the central dogma, what is the intermediate molecule involved in the flow of information in a cell that should go in the blank? DNA → ________ → Proteins
Multiple Choice
The full process by which genotype becomes expressed as phenotype is called:
Textbook Question
Check your understanding of the flow of genetic information through a cell by filling in the blanks. a. b. c. d. e. f. g. h. i.
Textbook Question
What is the name of the process that produces RNA from a DNA template? What is the name of the process that produces a polypeptide from an RNA template?
Textbook Question
A friend says, 'Geneticists spend all their time talking about DNA, but that's silly because DNA really isn't that important in the functions of a cell.' In what ways is she right, and in what ways might she be wrong?
Textbook Question
Describe the process by which the information in a eukaryotic gene is transcribed and translated into a protein. Correctly use these words in your description: tRNA, amino acid, start codon, transcription, RNA splicing, exons, introns, mRNA, gene, codon, RNA polymerase, ribosome, translation, anticodon, peptide bond, stop codon.
Textbook Question
The base sequence of the gene coding for a short polypeptide is CTACGCTAGGCGATTGACT. What would be the base sequence of the mRNA transcribed from this gene? Using the genetic code, give the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide translated from this mRNA. (Hint: What is the start codon?)
