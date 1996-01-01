Hello everyone. And today we have a rather short video. So let's jump straight into it. So what will happen if primates, it's absent in the nucleus? Now, primates is an enzyme and the function of primates is to create these little RNA sequences called primers and attach it to DNA sequences with the or just with the function or with the goal of allowing after DNA polymerase to bind them to initiate DNA synthesis or DNA replication. Now, if we don't have these primates, we're not going to be able to create these primers for DNA preliminaries to buying and allow DNA synthesis. So looking at our answer choices, answer choice, A DNA synthesis will not present is the only correct answer. Thank you very much for sticking around until the end of this video. I really hope this helped you.

