8. Respiration
Pyruvate Oxidation
8. Respiration
Pyruvate Oxidation
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Each of the following describes the pyruvate oxidation reaction except that _____________________.
a) It connects glycolysis to the citric acid cycle.
b) Each pyruvate is converted to an acetyl-CoA molecule.
c) NAD+ is reduced to NADH.
d) This reaction occurs within the cytoplasm.
e) Carbon dioxide is released as a by-product.
2369
views
20
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
In aerobic cellular respiration, pyruvate molecules must be transformed through a process called pyruvate oxidation before they can be broken down in the Krebs Cycle. What are the products of pyruvate oxidation?
a) Acetyl CoA, O2, and ATP.
b) Acetyl and CO2.
c) Acetyl CoA, FADH2, and CO2.
d) Acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2.
e) Acetyl CoA, NAD+, ATP, and CO2.
2067
views
33
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
In preparing pyruvate to enter the citric acid cycle, which of the following steps occurs?
1372
views
1
rank