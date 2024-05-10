6. The Membrane
Passive vs. Active Transport
Multiple Choice
What is the difference between active and passive transport across a membrane?
Multiple Choice
A transport protein that simultaneously transports two different molecules in different directions is called:
Multiple Choice
Which option below best describes a transporter that requires ATP to move molecules A and B out of the cell?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a correct difference between active transport and facilitated diffusion?
