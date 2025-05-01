In Exercises 65–68, ABC is a right triangle with the right angle at C. The sides opposite angles A, B, and C are a, b, and c, respectively.
a. Express sin A in terms of a and c.
b. Express sin A in terms of b and c.
Two wires stretch from the top T of a vertical pole to points B and C on the ground, where C is 10 m closer to the base of the pole than is B. If wire BT makes an angle of 35° with the horizontal and wire CT makes an angle of 50° with the horizontal, how high is the pole?
Observers at positions A and B 2 km apart simultaneously measure the angle of elevation of a weather balloon to be 40° and 70°, respectively. If the balloon is directly above a point on the line segment between A and B, find the height of the balloon.
A hot-air balloon rising straight up from a level field is tracked by a range finder located 500 ft from the point of liftoff. Express the balloon’s height as a function of the angle the line from the range finder to the balloon makes with the ground.
A point P in the first quadrant lies on the parabola 𝔂 = 𝔁². Express the coordinates of P as functions of the angle of inclination of the line joining P to the origin.
Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.
cos (2π/3)
Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.
tan (15π/4)
Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.
sec (7π/6)
Evaluating trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions or state that the quantity is undefined.
sec (5π/2)
[Technology Exercise]
You want to make an 80° angle by marking an arc on the perimeter of a 12-in.-diameter disk and drawing lines from the ends of the arc to the disk’s center. To the nearest tenth of an inch, how long should the arc be?
Radians and Degrees
On a circle of radius 10 m, how long is an arc that subtends a central angle of (a) 4π/5 radians? (b) 110°?
Copy and complete the following table of function values. If the function is undefined at a given angle, enter “UND.” Do not use a calculator or tables.
Refer to the given figure. Write the radius r of the circle in terms of α and θ.
In Exercises 39–42, express the given quantity in terms of sin x and cos x.
sin (2π − x)
A weight is attached to a spring and reaches its equilibrium position (x = 0). It is then set in motion resulting in a displacement of x = 10 cos t, where x is measured in centimeters and t is measured in seconds. See the accompanying figure.
Find the spring’s displacement when t = 0, t = π/3, and t = 3π/4.