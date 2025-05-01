Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 2/3x+1; a= -1
Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at (a, f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = 1/x; a= -5
Consider the line f(x)=mx+b, where m and b are constants. Show that f′(x)=m for all x. Interpret this result.
Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx(ax²+bx+c), where a, b, and c are constants.
Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx (√ax+b), where a and b are constants.
A line perpendicular to another line or to a tangent line is often called a normal line. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line that is tangent to the following curves at the given point P.
y=3x−4; P(1, −1)
y= √x; P(4, 2)
y = 2/x; P(1, 2)
Given the function f and the point Q, find all points P on the graph of f such that the line tangent to f at P passes through Q. Check your work by graphing f and the tangent lines.
f(x)=x²+1; Q(3, 6)
f(x) = 1/x; Q (-2, 4)
If f′(x)=3x+2, find the slope of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at x=1, 2, and 3.
The line tangent to the graph of f at x=5 is y = 1/10x-2. Find d/dx (4f(x)) |x+5
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = 1/ √x; a= 1/4
f(x) = 1/ x²; a= 1