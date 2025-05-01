If h(1) = 2 and h′(1) = 3, find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of h at x = 1.
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
If f′(−2) = 7, find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (−2,4).84views
A projectile is fired vertically upward into the air; its position (in feet) above the ground after t seconds is given by the function s (t). For the following functions, use limits to determine the instantaneous velocity of the projectile at t = a seconds for the given value of a.
s(t) = -16t2 + 128t + 192; a = 298views
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = x2 - 5; P(3,4)97views
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -3x2 - 5x + 1; P(1,-7)82views
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 1/x; P(-1,-1)92views
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 4/x2; P(-1,4)91views
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = √(3x + 3); P(2,3)115views
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 2/√x; P(4,1)94views
Derivatives and tangent lines
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = x²; a=393views
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = x²; a=3110views
Equations of tangent lines by definition (2)
b. Determine an equation of the tangent line at P.
f(x) = √x+3; P (1,2)72views
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = x⁴88views
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = (1/x) - x²85views
Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = √3x+1; a=8114views