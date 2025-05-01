Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) =3x²+2x−10; a=1
Use limits to find f' (x) if f(x) = 7x.
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 5x+2; a=1, 2
Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at (a, f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = √x+2; a=7
f(x) = 1/x+1; a = -1/2;5
Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.
73. {Use of Tech} Graph the following functions and determine the location of the vertical tangent lines.
a. f(x) = (x-2)^1/3
c. f(x) = √|x-4|
Graph the following curves and determine the location of any vertical tangent lines.
a. x²+y² = 9
Simplify the difference quotients ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) / h and ƒ(x) - ƒ(a) / (x-a) by rationalizing the numerator.
ƒ(x) = √(1-2x)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The lines tangent to the graph of y=sin x on the interval [−π/2,π/2] have a maximum slope of 1.
The population of the United States (in millions) by decade is given in the table, where t is the number of years after 1910. These data are plotted and fitted with a smooth curve y = p(t) in the figure. <IMAGE><IMAGE>
Compute the average rate of population growth from 1950 to 1960.
Estimate the instantaneous rate of growth in 1985.
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines
b. Graph the tangent and normal lines on the given graph.
(x²+y²)² = 25/3 (x²-y²); (x0,y0) = (2,-1) (lemniscate of Bernoulli)
Are there any points on the curve y = x - 1/(2x) where the slope is 2? If so, find them.