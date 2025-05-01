Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ (e⁴t + 2e²t - e^t) / (e²t + 1) dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ (e⁴t + 2e²t - e^t) / (e²t + 1) dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ sin(θ) dθ / (cos²θ + cos θ - 2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (x + 1) / (x⁴ − x³) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ 9 dv / (81 − v⁴)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (z + 1) / [z²(z² + 4)] dz
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / (x√x + 9) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / (x⁶(x⁵ + 4)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [1 / √(e^s + 1)] ds
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–36.
∫ [1 / (x(9 - x²))] dx
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (s⁴ + 81) / (s(s² + 9)²) ds
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ 1 / (x⁴ + x) dx
In Exercises 33–38, perform long division on the integrand, write the proper fraction as a sum of partial fractions, and then evaluate the integral.
∫ 2y⁴ / (y³ - y² + y - 1) dy
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x² + x) / (x⁴ - 3x² - 4) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / ((x¹/³ - 1)√x) dx
(Hint: Let x = u⁶.)