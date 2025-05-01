Graph the parabola , and find the focus point and directrix line.
16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
Conic Sections
Back
16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
Conic Sections
- Multiple Choice3views
- Multiple Choice
If a parabola has the focus at and a directrix line , find the standard equation for the parabola.2views
- Multiple Choice
Graph the parabola , and find the focus point and directrix line.2views
- Multiple Choice
If a parabola has the focus at and a directrix line , find the standard equation for the parabola.2views
- Multiple Choice
Given the hyperbola , find the length of the -axis and the -axis.10views
- Multiple Choice
Given the hyperbola , find the length of the -axis and -axis.2views
- Multiple Choice
Given the hyperbola , find the length of the -axis and the -axis.8views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the vertices and foci of the hyperbola .6views
- Multiple Choice
Find the equation for a hyperbola with a center at , focus at and vertex at .2views
- Multiple Choice
Find the equations for the asymptotes of the hyperbola .1views
- Multiple Choice
Find the equations for the asymptotes of the hyperbola .6views
- Multiple Choice
Describe the hyperbola .1views
- Multiple Choice
Describe the hyperbola .7views