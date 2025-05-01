Use a graphing utility to plot the curve and the tangent line.
Use a graphing utility to plot the curve and the tangent line.
y = cos x / 1−cos x; x = π/3
Using identities Use the identity sin 2x=2 sin x cos x sin 2 to find d/dx (sin 2x). Then use the identity cos 2x = cos² x−sin² x to express the derivative of sin 2x in terms of cos 2x.
5-8. Use differentiation to verify each equation.
d/dx (tan³ x-3 tan x+3x) = 3 tan⁴x
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 5t² sin t
y = (sin x / cos x+1)^1/3
y = csc⁵ 3x
y = tan (sin θ)
y=sin √cos² x+1
Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = 1+2 sin x; x = π/6
y = csc x; x = π/4
{Use of Tech} Difference quotients Suppose f is differentiable for all x and consider the function D(x) = f(x+0.01)-f(x) / 0.01 For the following functions, graph D on the given interval, and explain why the graph appears as it does. What is the relationship between the functions f and D?
f(x) = sin x on [−π,π]
A race Jean and Juan run a one-lap race on a circular track. Their angular positions on the track during the race are given by the functions θ(t) and ϕ(t), respectively, where 0≤t≤4 and t is measured in minutes (see figure). These angles are measured in radians, where θ=ϕ=0 represent the starting position and θ=ϕ=2π represent the finish position. The angular velocities of the runners are θ′(t) and ϕ′(t). <IMAGE>
b. Which runner has the greater average angular velocity?
Evaluate the following limits or state that they do not exist. (Hint: Identify each limit as the derivative of a function at a point.)
lim x→π/4 cot x−1 / x−π/4
Derivatives
In Exercises 1–18, find dy/dx.
y = (sec x + tan x)(sec x − tan x)
Derivatives
f(x) = x³ sin x cos x