Let f(x) = sin x. What is the value of f′(π)?
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Derivatives of Trig Functions
- Textbook Question126views
- Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin x + cos x123views
- Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = cos x/sin x + 1136views
- Textbook Question
23–51. Calculating derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = a sin x + b cos x/a sin x - b cos x; a and b are nonzero constants101views
- Textbook Question
23–51. Calculating derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = cos² x116views
- Textbook Question
23–51. Calculating derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin x / 1 + cos x121views
- Textbook Question
23–51. Calculating derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan x + cot x106views
- Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = cot x / (1 + csc x)152views
- Textbook Question
An object oscillates along a vertical line, and its position in centimeters is given by y(t) = 30(sint - 1), where t ≥ 0 is measured in seconds and y is positive in the upward direction.
Find the velocity of the oscillator, v(t) =y′(t).111views
- Textbook Question
An object oscillates along a vertical line, and its position in centimeters is given by y(t)=30(sint - 1), where t ≥ 0 is measured in seconds and y is positive in the upward direction.
At what times and positions is the velocity zero?104views
- Textbook Question
An object oscillates along a vertical line, and its position in centimeters is given by y(t) = 30(sin t - 1), where t ≥ 0 is measured in seconds and y is positive in the upward direction.
The acceleration of the oscillator is a(t) = v′(t). Find and graph the acceleration function.115views
- Textbook Question
Verifying derivative formulas Verify the following derivative formulas using the Quotient Rule.
d/dx (sec x) = sec x tan x125views
- Textbook Question
Verifying derivative formulas Verify the following derivative formulas using the Quotient Rule.
d/dx (csc x) = -csc x cot x115views
- Textbook Question
Evaluate the following limits or state that they do not exist. (Hint: Identify each limit as the derivative of a function at a point.)
lim x→π/2 cos x/x−π/2143views
- Textbook Question
For what values of x does g(x) = x−sin x have a slope of 1?98views