Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–18, write the function in the form y = f(u) and u = g(x). Then find dy/dx as a function of x.
y = (2x + 1)⁵
66
views
In Exercises 9–18, write the function in the form y = f(u) and u = g(x). Then find dy/dx as a function of x.
y = (2x + 1)⁵
In Exercises 9–18, write the function in the form y = f(u) and u = g(x). Then find dy/dx as a function of x.
y = (4 − 3x)⁹
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
p = √(3 − t)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
s = (4 / 3π)sin(3t) + (4 / 5π)cos(5t)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
y = (5 − 2x)⁻³ + (1 / 8)(2 / x + 1)⁴
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = 1 − (1/u), u = g(x) = (1 / (1 − x)), x = −1