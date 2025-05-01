In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t tan(t))¹⁰
y = (t tan(t))¹⁰
y = (1 + cos(2t))⁻⁴
y = sin²(πt − 2)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
q = sin(t / (√t + 1))
g(t) = (1 + sin(3t) / (3 − 2t))⁻¹
f(x) = √(7 + x sec x)
y = (4x + 3)⁴(x + 1)⁻³
y = (1 / 18)(3x − 2)⁶ + (4 − (1 / 2x²))⁻¹
Assume that f'(3) = −1, g'(2) = 5, g(2) = 3, and y = f(g(x)). What is y' at x = 2?
If r = sin(f(t)), f(0) = π/3, and f'(0) = 4, then what is dr/dt at t = 0?
[Technology Exercise]
Draining a tank It takes 12 hours to drain a storage tank by opening the valve at the bottom. The depth y of fluid in the tank t hours after the valve is opened is given by the formula
y = 6(1 - t/12)² m.
a. Find the rate dy/dt (m/h) at which the tank is draining at time t.
b. When is the fluid level in the tank falling fastest? Slowest? What are the values of dy/dt at these times?
The number of gallons of water in a tank t minutes after the tank has started to drain is Q(t) = 200(30 - t)². How fast is the water running out at the end of 10 min? What is the average rate at which the water flows out during the first 10 min?
Suppose that functions f and g and their derivatives with respect to x have the following values at x = 2 and x = 3.
" style="" width="250">
Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.
f. √f(x), x = 2
Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.
Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.
g. 1 / g²(x), x = 3