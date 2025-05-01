Water flows into a conical tank at a rate of 2 ft³/min. If the radius of the top of the tank is 4 ft and the height is 6 ft, determine how quickly the water level is rising when the water is 2 ft deep in the tank.
A jet flying at 450 mi/hr and traveling in a straight line at a constant elevation of 500 ft passes directly over a spectator at an air show. How quickly is the angle of elevation (between the ground and the line from the spectator to the jet) changing 2 seconds later?
Watching an elevator An observer is 20 m above the ground floor of a large hotel atrium looking at a glass-enclosed elevator shaft that is 20 m horizontally from the observer (see figure). The angle of elevation of the elevator is the angle that the observer's line of sight makes with the horizontal (it may be positive or negative). Assuming the elevator rises at a rate of 5 m/s, what is the rate of change of the angle of elevation when the elevator is 10 m above the ground? When the elevator is 40 m above the ground? <IMAGE>
The bottom of a large theater screen is 3 ft above your eye level and the top of the screen is 10 ft above your eye level. Assume you walk away from the screen (perpendicular to the screen) at a rate of 3 ft/s while looking at the screen. What is the rate of change of the viewing angle θ when you are 30 ft from the wall on which the screen hangs, assuming the floor is horizontal (see figure)? <IMAGE>
A ship leaves port traveling southwest at a rate of 12 mi/hr. At noon, the ship reaches its closest approach to a radar station, which is on the shore 1.5 mi from the port. If the ship maintains its speed and course, what is the rate of change of the tracking angle θ between the radar station and the ship at 1:30 P.M. (see figure)? (Hint: Use the Law of Sines.) <IMAGE>
Parabolic motion An arrow is shot into the air and moves along the parabolic path y=x(50−x) (see figure). The horizontal component of velocity is always 30 ft/s. What is the vertical component of velocity when (a) x=10 and (b) x=40? <IMAGE>
Piston compression A piston is seated at the top of a cylindrical chamber with radius 5 cm when it starts moving into the chamber at a constant speed of 3 cm/s (see figure). What is the rate of change of the volume of the cylinder when the piston is 2 cm from the base of the chamber? <IMAGE>
Consider the following cost functions.
a. Find the average cost and marginal cost functions.
C(x) = 1000+0.1x, 0≤x≤5000, a=2000
Consider the following cost functions.
c. Interpret the values obtained in part (b).
C(x) = 1000+0.1x, 0≤x≤5000, a=2000
Consider the following cost functions.
b. Determine the average cost and the marginal cost when x=a.
C(x) = 500+0.02x, 0≤x≤2000, a=1000
The height above the ground of a stone thrown upwards is given by s(t), where t is measured in seconds. After 1 second, the height of the stone is 48 feet above the ground, and after 1.5 seconds, the height of the stone is 60 feet above the ground. Evaluate s(1) and s(1.5), and then find the average velocity of the stone over the time interval [1, 1.5].
Consider the following cost functions.
c. Interpret the values obtained in part (b).
C(x) = 500+0.02x, 0≤x≤2000, a=1000
Consider the following cost functions.
b. Determine the average cost and the marginal cost when x=a.
C(x) = − 0.01x²+40x+100, 0≤x≤1500, a=1000
Complete the following statement. If dy/dx is small, then small changes in x will result in relatively ______ changes in the value of y.
Suppose w(t) is the weight (in pounds) of a golden retriever puppy t weeks after it is born. Interpret the meaning of w'(15) = 1.75.