Consider the following cost functions.
c. Interpret the values obtained in part (b).
C(x) = 500+0.02x, 0≤x≤2000, a=1000
Consider the following cost functions.
b. Determine the average cost and the marginal cost when x=a.
C(x) = − 0.01x²+40x+100, 0≤x≤1500, a=1000
Complete the following statement. If dy/dx is small, then small changes in x will result in relatively ______ changes in the value of y.
Suppose w(t) is the weight (in pounds) of a golden retriever puppy t weeks after it is born. Interpret the meaning of w'(15) = 1.75.
Define the acceleration of an object moving in a straight line.
Suppose the cost of producing x lawn mowers is C(x) = −0.02x²+400x+5000.
a. Determine the average and marginal costs for x = 3000 lawn mowers.
b. Interpret the meaning of your results in part (a).
Explain Rolle’s Theorem with a sketch.
The total surface area S of a right circular cylinder is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = 2πr² + 2πrh.
a. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt if h is constant?
The lateral surface area S of a right circular cone is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = πr√(r² + h²).
a. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt if h is constant?
c. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt and dh/dt if neither r nor h is constant?
Resistors connected in parallel If two resistors of R₁ and R₂ ohms are connected in parallel in an electric circuit to make an R-ohm resistor, the value of R can be found from the equation
1/R = 1/R₁ + 1/R₂
<IMAGE>
If R₁ is decreasing at the rate of 1ohm/sec and R₂ is increasing at the rate of 0.5 ohm/sec, at what rate is R changing when R₁ = 75 ohms and R₂ = 50 ohms?
Draining a tank Water drains from the conical tank shown in the accompanying figure at the rate of 5 ft³/min.
a. What is the relation between the variables h and r in the figure?
<IMAGE>
Moving searchlight beam The figure shows a boat 1 km offshore, sweeping the shore with a searchlight. The light turns at a constant rate, dθ/dt = -0.6 rad/sec.
b. How many revolutions per minute is 0.6 rad/sec?
<IMAGE>
b. How is dS/dt related to dh/dt if r is constant?