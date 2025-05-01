Find the derivative of the given function.
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Find the derivative of the given function.
Find the derivative of the given function.
Find the derivative of the given function.
Find the derivative of the given function.
Find the derivative of the given function.
Find the derivative of the given function.
Identify the open intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing.
Identify the local minimum and maximum values of the given function, if any.
,
Determine the intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. State the inflection points.
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
P = 40/1+2^-t
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = 10^x(In 10^x-1)
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 2^x/2^x+1
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
s(t) = cos 2^t
The energy (in joules) released by an earthquake of magnitude M is given by the equation E = 25,000 ⋅ 101.5M. (This equation can be solved for M to define the magnitude of a given earthquake; it is a refinement of the original Richter scale created by Charles Richter in 1935.)
Compute the energy released by earthquakes of magnitude 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. Plot the points on a graph and join them with a smooth curve.