22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = csch⁻¹(2/x)
f(x) = csch⁻¹(2/x)
f(x) = x sinh⁻¹ x − √(x² + 1)
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx ((ln 2x)⁻⁵)
d/dx (ln³(3x² + 2))
d/dx ((2x)⁴ˣ)
d/dx (x^{π})
d/dt ((sin t)^{√t})
d/dy (y^{sin y})
d/dt (t^{1/t})
d/dx (e^{-10x²})