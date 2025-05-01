Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
y = (cos x) In cos²x
y = (cos x) In cos²x
63–74. Derivatives of logarithmic functions Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
y = log₈ |tan x|
f(x) = In(3x + 1)⁴
f(x) = In 2x/(x² + 1)³
f(x) = In (2x - 1)(x + 2)³ / (1 - 4x)²
f(x) = In(sec⁴x tan² x)
Find the following higher-order derivatives.
d²/dx² (In(x² + 1))
Use differentiation to verify each equation.
d/dx (x⁴ − ln(x⁴ + 1))=4x⁷ / (1 + x⁴).
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 4x⁴ ln x − x⁴
y = ln w / w⁵
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 2^x²−x
y = ln |sec 3x|
97–100. Logistic growth Scientists often use the logistic growth function P(t) = P₀K / P₀+(K−P₀)e^−r₀t to model population growth, where P₀ is the initial population at time t=0, K is the carrying capacity, and r₀ is the base growth rate. The carrying capacity is a theoretical upper bound on the total population that the surrounding environment can support. The figure shows the sigmoid (S-shaped) curve associated with a typical logistic model. <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Gone fishing When a reservoir is created by a new dam, 50 fish are introduced into the reservoir, which has an estimated carrying capacity of 8000 fish. A logistic model of the fish population is P(t) = 400,000 / 50+7950e^−0.5t, where t is measured in years.
d. Graph P' and use the graph to estimate the year in which the population is growing fastest.
Find d/dx(ln(x/x²+1)) without using the Quotient Rule.
c. How fast (in fish per year) is the population growing at t=0? At t=5?