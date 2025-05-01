Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
d. f'(1)
If f is a one-to-one function with f(3)=8 and f′(3)=7, find the equation of the line tangent to y=f^−1(x) at x=8.
Find the slope of the curve y=sin-1 x at (1/2, π/6) without calculating the derivative of sin-1 x.
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sin-1 2x
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sin-1 (e-2x)
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(y) = tan-1 (2y2 - 4)
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = x2 + 2x3 cot-1 x - ln (1 + x2)
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(t) = ln (sin-1 t2)
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(u) = csc-1 (2u + 1)
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sec-1 (ln x)
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sin(tan-1 (ln x))
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. d/dx(tan^−1 x) =sec² x
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=(x²−1)sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=(sec^−1 x)/x on [1,∞)