47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
f(x) = 1/2x+8; (10,4)
f(x) = 1/2x+8; (10,4)
13–40. Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 1/tan^−1(x²+4)
f(x)=tan x; (1,π/4)
f(x)=4e^10x; (4,0)
Find (f^−1)′(3), where f(x)=x³+x+1.
Suppose the slope of the curve y=f^−1(x) at (4, 7) is 4/5. Find f′(7).
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
b. Compute and graph f'.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
67–78. Derivatives of inverse functions Consider the following functions (on the given interval, if specified). Find the derivative of the inverse function.
f(x) = 3x-4
f(x) = e^3x+1
f(x) = x^2/3, for x>0
b. Compute and graph f'.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
Tracking a dive A biologist standing at the bottom of an 80-foot vertical cliff watches a peregrine falcon dive from the top of the cliff at a 45° angle from the horizontal (see figure). <IMAGE>
b. What is the rate of change of θ with respect to the bird’s height when it is 60 ft above the ground?
Angle to a particle (part 2) The figure in Exercise 81 shows the particle traveling away from the sensor, which may have influenced your solution (we expect you used the inverse sine function). Suppose instead that the particle approaches the sensor (see figure). How would this change the solution? Explain the differences in the two answers. <IMAGE>
Tangents and inverses Suppose L(x)=ax+b (with a≠0) is the equation of the line tangent to the graph of a one-to-one function f at (x0,y0). Also, suppose M(x)=cx+d is the equation of the line tangent to the graph of f^−1 at (y0,x0).
c. Prove that L^−1(x)=M(x).