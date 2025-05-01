In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
23. y=arcsin(√2t)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
23. y=arcsin(√2t)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y=arcsec(2s+1)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y=arccsc(x²+1)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
29. y=arcsec(1/t), 0<t<1
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
31. y=arccot(√t)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
33. y=ln(arctan(x))
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
35. y=arccsc(e^t)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
37. y=s√(1-s²) + arccos(s)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
39. y=arctan√(x²-1) + arccsc(x), x>1
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
41. y= x arcsin(x) + √(1-x²)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
43. y=√(arcsin x)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
47. y=(arccot(x³))³
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
45. y=cos(x-arccos(x))
For problems 49–52 use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx at the given point P.
49. 3arctan(x) + arcsin(y) = π/4; P(1, -1)
For problems 49–52 use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx at the given point P.
51. y arccos(xy) = -3√2/4 π; P(1/2, -√2)