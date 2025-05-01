75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x⁸cos³ x / √x-1
f(x) = x⁸cos³ x / √x-1
f(x) = (1+x²)^sin x
f(x) = (1+ 1/x)^x
Calculate the derivative of the following functions (i) using the fact that bx = exIn b and (ii) using logarithmic differentiation. Verify that both answers are the same.
y = (x²+1)x
y = (4x+1)In x
Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx ((1/x)ˣ)
Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (x^{x¹⁰})