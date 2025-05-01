Approximate the area under the curve over the interval using the Midpoint Riemann sum with subintervals.
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₃⁶ (1―2𝓍) d𝓍 ; n = 65views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral.
∫₃⁶ (1―2𝓍) d𝓍 ; n = 65views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₀² (𝓍²―2) d𝓍 ; n = 44views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral..
∫₀² (𝓍²―2) d𝓍 ; n = 43views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₁⁷ 1/𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 65views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral.
∫₁⁷ 1/𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 64views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₀^π/2 cos 𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 45views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral.
∫₀^π/2 cos 𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 45views
- Textbook Question
Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₁⁴ (𝓍²―1) d𝓍5views
- Textbook Question
Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₃⁷ (4𝓍 + 6) d𝓍5views
- Textbook Question
Limits of sums Use the definition of the definite integral to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use right Riemann sums and Theorem 5.1.
∫₀² (2𝓍 + 1) d𝓍3views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating net area The following functions are positive and negative on the given interval.
ƒ(x) = 4 - 2x on [0,4]
(b) Approximate the net area bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval using a left, right, and midpoint Riemann sum with n = 4.4views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Approximating net area The following functions are positive and negative on the given interval.
f(𝓍) = x³ on [-1,2]
(b) Approximate the net area bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval using a left, right, and midpoint Riemann sum with n = 4.2views
- Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Midpoint Riemann sums with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.
∫₀⁴ (4𝓍― 𝓍²) d𝓍4views