Why should the income statement be prepared before the other financial statements?
A
Because the income statement provides information about cash flows for the period.
B
Because the income statement lists all assets and liabilities at the end of the period.
C
Because the income statement is required by law to be prepared before any other statement.
D
Because the net income or net loss calculated on the income statement is needed to prepare the statement of retained earnings.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the income statement: The income statement summarizes a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, resulting in either net income or net loss.
Recognize the relationship between the income statement and the statement of retained earnings: The net income or net loss calculated on the income statement is a key input for preparing the statement of retained earnings.
Learn how the statement of retained earnings is prepared: The statement of retained earnings starts with the beginning retained earnings balance, adds net income (or subtracts net loss) from the income statement, and subtracts dividends to calculate the ending retained earnings balance.
Understand the sequence of financial statement preparation: The income statement must be prepared first because its result (net income or net loss) is required to complete the statement of retained earnings, which in turn impacts the balance sheet.
Recognize the importance of the income statement in the overall financial reporting process: Preparing the income statement first ensures accurate calculation of retained earnings, which is essential for presenting a complete and accurate financial position of the company.
