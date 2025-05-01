Why does a publicly held corporation issue quarterly and annual reports?
A
To advertise new products and services to potential customers.
B
To provide transparency and comply with regulatory requirements for informing investors and stakeholders about the company's financial performance.
C
To set internal employee salaries and bonuses.
D
To reduce the company's tax liability for the year.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of quarterly and annual reports: These reports are designed to provide transparency about the company's financial performance and operations to investors, stakeholders, and regulatory bodies.
Recognize the regulatory requirements: Publicly held corporations are required by law to disclose financial information periodically to comply with regulations such as those set by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Identify the audience for these reports: The primary audience includes investors, analysts, and other stakeholders who rely on accurate financial data to make informed decisions.
Clarify the content of the reports: Quarterly and annual reports typically include financial statements (income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement), management discussion and analysis (MD&A), and notes to the financial statements.
Understand the importance of transparency: By issuing these reports, corporations build trust with stakeholders, ensure accountability, and maintain compliance with legal and ethical standards.
