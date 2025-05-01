Which financial statement displays the revenues and expenses of a company for a period of time?
A
Balance Sheet
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Income Statement
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Balance Sheet shows the company's financial position at a specific point in time, the Statement of Cash Flows details cash inflows and outflows during a period, the Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings, and the Income Statement reports revenues and expenses over a period.
Focus on the Income Statement: It is specifically designed to summarize the company's revenues and expenses for a given period, providing insight into profitability.
Revenues represent the income earned from the company's operations, such as sales or services provided, while expenses are the costs incurred to generate those revenues.
The Income Statement calculates net income or net loss by subtracting total expenses from total revenues. This result reflects the company's financial performance during the period.
Recognize that the Income Statement is the correct answer because it directly addresses the question of displaying revenues and expenses for a period of time.
