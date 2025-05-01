Which of the following is a violation of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act?
A
Implementing internal controls over financial reporting
B
Destroying audit documents before the end of the required retention period
C
Establishing an independent audit committee
D
Certifying financial statements by the CEO and CFO
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): The Sarbanes-Oxley Act was enacted to improve corporate governance and accountability. It includes provisions to prevent fraud, ensure accurate financial reporting, and establish internal controls. Key requirements include document retention, independent audit committees, and CEO/CFO certification of financial statements.
Review the options provided: Analyze each option to determine whether it aligns with the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act or violates its provisions.
Option 1: 'Implementing internal controls over financial reporting' - This is a requirement under SOX to ensure accurate and reliable financial reporting. It is not a violation.
Option 2: 'Destroying audit documents before the end of the required retention period' - SOX mandates the retention of audit documents for a specified period. Destroying these documents prematurely violates the Act.
Option 3 and 4: 'Establishing an independent audit committee' and 'Certifying financial statements by the CEO and CFO' - Both are requirements under SOX to enhance transparency and accountability. These actions comply with the Act and are not violations.
Watch next
Master Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 with a bite sized video explanation from Brian