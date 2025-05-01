The internal control provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) apply to which companies in the United States?
A
Only companies with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion
B
All privately held companies
C
Nonprofit organizations
D
All publicly traded companies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): SOX was enacted in 2002 to improve corporate governance and accountability, primarily targeting publicly traded companies to ensure transparency and prevent fraud.
Identify the scope of SOX: The internal control provisions of SOX apply specifically to publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are required to establish and maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting.
Clarify exclusions: SOX does not apply to privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, or companies based solely on revenue thresholds. Its focus is on companies listed on stock exchanges or those required to file reports with the SEC.
Review the requirements for compliance: Publicly traded companies must comply with SOX provisions, including Section 404, which mandates management and external auditors to report on the adequacy of internal controls.
Conclude the applicability: The correct answer is 'All publicly traded companies,' as SOX provisions are designed to regulate entities that trade shares publicly to protect investors and ensure financial integrity.
Watch next
Master Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 with a bite sized video explanation from Brian