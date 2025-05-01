Which of the following organizational forms provides its owners with limited liability?
A
Corporation
B
General partnership
C
Unlimited liability company
D
Sole proprietorship
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of limited liability: Limited liability means that the owners of a business are not personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the business beyond their investment in the company.
Review the organizational forms listed in the problem: Corporation, General partnership, Unlimited liability company, and Sole proprietorship.
Analyze each organizational form: A corporation provides limited liability to its owners (shareholders), meaning their personal assets are protected. In contrast, general partnerships and sole proprietorships typically involve unlimited liability, where owners are personally responsible for business debts.
Consider the legal structure of an unlimited liability company: This type of entity does not provide limited liability protection to its owners, making it distinct from a corporation.
Conclude that the correct organizational form providing limited liability is the corporation, as it shields its owners from personal financial risk beyond their investment in the business.
