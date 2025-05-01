Which of the following statements is true of location decisions in business organizations?
A
Location decisions can significantly impact a company's long-term profitability and operational efficiency.
B
Location decisions are usually reversible without significant cost or disruption.
C
Location decisions are typically made independently of other strategic business considerations.
D
Location decisions are only important for manufacturing businesses, not service organizations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the importance of location decisions in business organizations. Location decisions are critical because they can significantly impact a company's long-term profitability and operational efficiency. This is due to factors such as proximity to customers, suppliers, labor markets, and transportation networks.
Evaluate the reversibility of location decisions. Location decisions are typically not easily reversible without incurring significant costs or disruptions. This is because relocating a business often involves expenses such as moving equipment, re-establishing supply chains, and potential loss of customer base.
Consider the strategic nature of location decisions. Location decisions are not made independently of other strategic business considerations. They are closely tied to factors such as market access, competitive positioning, and overall business strategy.
Analyze the relevance of location decisions across industries. Location decisions are important for both manufacturing and service organizations. For manufacturing businesses, factors like access to raw materials and transportation are crucial, while for service organizations, proximity to customers and accessibility are key considerations.
Review the options provided in the problem and identify the correct statement based on the analysis above. The correct answer is: 'Location decisions can significantly impact a company's long-term profitability and operational efficiency.'
