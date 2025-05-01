Which of the following best describes a business process?
A
A document that outlines the financial goals and strategies of a company.
B
A set of rules and regulations governing employee behavior.
C
A legal structure that determines how a business is taxed and managed.
D
A series of related activities or tasks that produce a specific service or product for customers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a business process: A business process is a structured set of related activities or tasks designed to achieve a specific goal, such as delivering a product or service to customers.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option represents a different concept, such as financial goals, employee behavior, legal structure, and the definition of a business process.
Compare the definition of a business process with the options: The correct description aligns with the idea of activities or tasks that produce a specific service or product for customers.
Eliminate incorrect options: The other options describe different aspects of business operations but do not match the definition of a business process.
Select the correct answer: The option that describes 'a series of related activities or tasks that produce a specific service or product for customers' is the best match for the definition of a business process.
