Which of the following is considered an internal stakeholder in a business?
A
Employees
B
Customers
C
Government agencies
D
Suppliers
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of stakeholders: Stakeholders are individuals or groups that have an interest in the operations and outcomes of a business. They can be categorized as internal or external stakeholders.
Define internal stakeholders: Internal stakeholders are those who are directly involved in the organization and its operations, such as employees, managers, and owners.
Define external stakeholders: External stakeholders are those outside the organization who are affected by its activities, such as customers, suppliers, government agencies, and the community.
Analyze the options provided: Employees are directly involved in the business operations and decision-making processes, making them internal stakeholders. Customers, government agencies, and suppliers are external stakeholders as they are outside the organization.
Conclude that employees are the correct answer because they are internal stakeholders who contribute to the functioning and success of the business from within.
