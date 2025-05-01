A guaranteed purchase option is also known as which of the following?
A
Rights issue
B
Call option
C
Firm commitment
D
Warrant
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a guaranteed purchase option: It refers to a financial arrangement where an entity guarantees the purchase of securities, typically in the context of underwriting or issuing new shares.
Analyze the given options: Rights issue, Call option, Firm commitment, and Warrant. Each term has a specific meaning in financial accounting and securities markets.
Clarify the term 'Firm commitment': In underwriting, a firm commitment means the underwriter guarantees the purchase of all securities being issued, regardless of whether they can sell them to investors. This aligns with the concept of a guaranteed purchase option.
Compare the other options: A Rights issue allows existing shareholders to purchase additional shares at a discount, a Call option gives the holder the right to buy an asset at a specified price, and a Warrant is a derivative that grants the right to purchase securities at a specific price in the future.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Firm commitment' because it directly matches the definition of a guaranteed purchase option in financial accounting.
