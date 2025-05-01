Consider the relative liquidity of the following assets: accounts receivable, notes receivable, and inventory. Which of these is generally considered the most liquid after cash?
A
Inventory
B
Notes receivable
C
Accounts receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity refers to how quickly and easily an asset can be converted into cash without significantly affecting its value. Cash is the most liquid asset, followed by assets that can be quickly converted into cash.
Analyze accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. These are typically collected within a short period, making them relatively liquid.
Analyze notes receivable: Notes receivable are formal written promises to pay a specific amount at a future date. While they are more liquid than long-term assets, they are less liquid than accounts receivable because they often have longer collection periods.
Analyze inventory: Inventory consists of goods held for sale. It is the least liquid of the three because it must first be sold and then converted into accounts receivable or cash, which can take time.
Conclude the ranking: After cash, accounts receivable is generally considered the most liquid asset among the three, followed by notes receivable, and then inventory.
